El Camino Chorus come together for year-end performance

By Alexis CauseyMay 31, 2017

The El Camino Choruses will come together in harmony at a year-end choral-concert with a guest orchestra on Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium.

“The audience will hopefully be enriched and uplifted as they hear the large chorus of 130 singers and professional instrumental ensemble that includes a large percussion section, organ, harp,” Joanna Medawar Nachef, Director of Choral Activities said.

There will also be solo performances of students on piano, guitar, and voice Nachef added.

Tickets will be sold for $10 dollars with a service charge of $1 and high school students have free entry with student ID presented at the box office the night of the show.

For more additional information on the performance click here or call the Center for the Arts at 310-329-5345 or email at [email protected]

Art and Photography Department open house showcases new displays at art gallery
Hairspray musical comes to EC Theater
El Camino Chorus come together for year-end performance