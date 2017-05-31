The student news site of El Camino College

Center for the arts presents Symphony Orchestra

By Sydney FajardoMay 31, 2017

The Symphony Orchestra at El Camino will be performing on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium, according to ticket office assistant manager Janet Fuentes.

The concert will be directed by EC music professor Dane Teter, according to Fuentes.

Teter said that the Symphony Orchestra at EC is a college and community orchestra that features student soloists from the EC Applied Music Program.

“This concert is an excellent opportunity for these students to perform concerto movements or an aria with a full orchestra accompaniment,” Teter said.

Tickets will cost $10.

There are three ways that students and community members can get tickets:

  • In person at the EC ticket office. They are open on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • By phone call: 310-329-5345
  • Online at www.centerforthearts.org

