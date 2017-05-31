Center for the arts presents Symphony Orchestra

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Symphony Orchestra at El Camino will be performing on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium, according to ticket office assistant manager Janet Fuentes.

The concert will be directed by EC music professor Dane Teter, according to Fuentes.

Teter said that the Symphony Orchestra at EC is a college and community orchestra that features student soloists from the EC Applied Music Program.

“This concert is an excellent opportunity for these students to perform concerto movements or an aria with a full orchestra accompaniment,” Teter said.

Tickets will cost $10.

There are three ways that students and community members can get tickets: