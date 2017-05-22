Pacific Islander Cultural Showcase to be hosted at library lawn.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Pacific Islander Cultural Showcase will be presented on the Library Lawn and Student Activities Center Stage on Thursday, May 25 at 1-2 p.m., the Director of Student Development said.

The purpose is to educate individuals about Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities through forms of entertainment, Greg Toya said.

“(The showcase) is in line with (the college’s) pride values around diversity and it’s important to showcase and inform the community about Asian American Pacific Islander communities,” Toya said.

Samoan and Tongan dances will be performed by Pacific Islander Club members, Toya said.

A number of Pacific Islander organizations will have booths out on the lawn to share additional information about the AAPI communities, Toya said.

The showcase is sponsored by the Student Development Office, Student Equity Advisory Council, Student Equity Program and the Office of Staff and Student Diversity according to the event’s flier.