El Camino to celebrate Chicano culture with dance and live music

As part of the Chicano celebration, El Camino will be hosting a “Mariachi Music and Folklórico Dance” concert in the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, May 18 from 1 to 1:45 p.m., a Spanish professor, who will be part of this concert said.

The concert will be presented by Mariachi Estrella de Jalisco and Nuestras Raíces, a folkloric dance group, according to Spanish professor Argelia Andrade.

“(Everyone should attend this concert because) I think that events like this are life changing because how would you ever know anything about any culture, unless you take a chance on knowing about that culture,” Andrade said.

The event is open and free for the public, however parking on campus without a permit, will require a $3 daily parking permit.