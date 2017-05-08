The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino to celebrate Chicano culture with dance and live music

By Selvin RodasMay 8, 2017

As part of the Chicano celebration, El Camino will be hosting a “Mariachi Music and Folklórico Dance” concert in the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, May 18 from 1 to 1:45 p.m., a Spanish professor, who will be part of this concert said.

The concert will be presented by Mariachi Estrella de Jalisco and Nuestras Raíces, a folkloric dance group, according to Spanish professor Argelia Andrade.

“(Everyone should attend this concert because) I think that events like this are life changing because how would you ever know anything about any culture, unless you take a chance on knowing about that culture,” Andrade said.

The event is open and free for the public, however parking on campus without a permit, will require a $3 daily parking permit.

El Camino to celebrate Chicano culture with dance and live music