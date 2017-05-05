The student news site of El Camino College

Center for the Arts presents Grammy-nominated jazz musician

May 5, 2017

A Grammy-nominated jazz musician is performing at the Marsee Auditorium on Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

“David Benoit has 25 charted solo records, and is also an alumni from El Camino,” Janet Fuentes, a Center for the Arts employee said.

Benoit has been a pianist and composer for three decades, Fuentes added.

Tickets will be sold for $26 online and at the ticket office. Online ticket sales will end four hours prior to the performance, according to Fuentes.

The performance is open to the public, but children under the age of five years old are not allowed.

For additional information contact the Center for the Arts at (310) 329-5345.

