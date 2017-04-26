CARE Club to host talent show

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The CARE Club is hosting a talent show Friday, April 28 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Student Activities Center, CARE Club president said.

Tickets are being sold at the door for $4 at the East Lounge of the Student Activities Center and an art walk from 3:30 to 5:30 that same day, President Maria Reyes said.

CARE club staff advisor, Breeanna Bond encourages students and families to participate and come support the 16 performances.

“We want to make it a space where you can express yourself in anyway,” Bond said.

A photography exhibition will also be held with one photographer presenting a trophy for “Best in show for Photography”, Reyes said.

The CARE Club is fundraising food sales and also hosting a banner competition for all EC clubs. The club with the “Best Banner” will receive a $100 reward, Reyes said.

Any student who is interested in participating could follow them on Facebook @ECCCAREClub and on Instagram @ecccareclub.