Six time grammy winner artist treats audience members with Hawaiian culture and music

As darkness fell upon the audience, a fluorescent red background illuminated the culture of Hawaii on stage.

The six-time Grammy award winning Daniel Ho Trio, accompanied by Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani hula dancers and vocalists, treated fans and students to a night of Hawaiian music and dance on Saturday, April 22, in the Marsee Auditorium.

A diverse audience of all ages was in attendance, and some long-time fans were excited to finally witness a Daniel Ho Trio performance for themselves.

“Daniel is so talented,” long-time follower Satoshi Miyhea said. “It is not until you see him in person that you realize why he has won six Grammys.”

Many students were required to attend the performance as an assignment, but for some, it became a truly enjoyable experience.

“The performance was incredible, the music reaches you,” Ralph Watkins, 20, music major said. “I’ve enjoyed tonight’s show beyond measure.”

Ho has released over 80 acoustic and Hawaiian-themed songs, making him one of Hawaii’s most respected artist, with 15 Hawaii Music Awards to his name, according to the program given at the performance.

“I have sincere passion for music, I don’t do it for the attention, I do it with an openness to be inspired,” Ho said. “I’ve been doing it for 27 years, but I am still trying to learn.”

Before each song, Ho would give an introduction often referring to his encounters with different groups of people, which has led to the birth of his music career.

“I take in information about different cultures and find inspiration in the origins of music,” Ho said. “I look for the sources of music in cultures who have their own way of making sound and communicating emotions.”

The program concluded with the entire audience coming to its feet, as a dancer on stage led the choreography for the crowd to follow as Ho sang the simple tune of “Pineapple Mango.”

“The energy and atmosphere tonight displayed the chemistry between members of the trio, the love for music was there,” Kyle Katano, 21, music major said.