El Camino Planetarium and Observatory to showcase night sky to students and community members

An opportunity to “lounge, listen, and learn” under the stars in the El Camino Planetarium and Observatory is taking place on April 29 from 7 to 10 p.m., according to the EC website.

“Students and the community will have access to the rooftop of the observatory to observe the night sky through telescopes, along with music and cake pops to enjoy,” Assistant Director of Community Education Betty Sedor said.

There will be work featured by a 3-D digital artist by the name of Chris Weisbart and Raphael Arar, then following will be a planetarium show by EC’s Skimonee Kadakia.

“This show is to bring art and science together, in a mixture of music, photography, and 3D-digital art,” Sedor said.

Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children and students.

For more information call 310-660-6460 or visit the EC Community Education website.