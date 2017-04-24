The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Arts, Previews

El Camino Planetarium and Observatory to showcase night sky to students and community members

By Carina CardenasApril 24, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






An opportunity to “lounge, listen, and learn” under the stars in the El Camino Planetarium and Observatory is taking place on April 29 from 7 to 10 p.m., according to the EC website.

“Students and the community will have access to the rooftop of the observatory to observe the night sky through telescopes, along with music and cake pops to enjoy,” Assistant Director of Community Education Betty Sedor said.

There will be work featured by a 3-D digital artist by the name of Chris Weisbart and Raphael Arar, then following will be a planetarium show by EC’s Skimonee Kadakia.

“This show is to bring art and science together, in a mixture of music, photography, and 3D-digital art,” Sedor said.

Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children and students.

For more information call 310-660-6460 or visit the EC Community Education website.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Arts

Wild Biology exhibit explores the idea of humans in nature
Wild Biology exhibit explores the idea of humans in nature
Six time grammy winner artist treats audience members with Hawaiian culture and music

As darkness fell upon the audience, a fluorescent red background illuminated the culture of Hawaii on stage. The six-time Grammy award winning Daniel ...

Rising Star: Jazz in her soul and her hands
Rising Star: Jazz in her soul and her hands
Poetry reading coming to library

Poems and poets will take to the Schauerman Library Thursday, as the English Department and the library collaborate on a celebration of National Poetr...

Art gallery showcases wild biology exhibit

The El Camino Art Gallery is showcasing a new art exhibit until Thursday, April 27. The exhibit is Wild Biology by Margaret Lazzari and will have artw...

Other stories filed under Previews

Poetry reading coming to library

Poems and poets will take to the Schauerman Library Thursday, as the English Department and the library collaborate on a celebration of National Poetr...

Art gallery showcases wild biology exhibit

The El Camino Art Gallery is showcasing a new art exhibit until Thursday, April 27. The exhibit is Wild Biology by Margaret Lazzari and will have artw...

Marsee Auditorium to host a trio performance by six-time Grammy winner

El Camino is hosting a trio performance with Hawaiian roots by a six-time Grammy winner on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. at the Marsee Auditorium.The p...

Center for the Arts presents Egypt film

The El Camino Center for the Arts will be presenting the film "Egypt's Secret Side" on Monday, April 17 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Marsee Auditori...

Center for the Arts presents classical piano concert

There will be a classical piano concert on Wednesday, April 5 at 8:00 pm in the Marsee Auditorium. Beatrice Rana is a 24-year-old Italian pianist, acc...

The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino Planetarium and Observatory to showcase night sky to students and community members