Poetry reading coming to library
Poems and poets will take to the Schauerman Library Thursday, as the English Department and the library collaborate on a celebration of National Poetry Month.
The event will take place on Thursday, April 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the library’s north reading room patio.
Analu Cruze-Josephides, reference librarian at the library, said several students will read poems and a math instructor, Greg Scott, will also read some poems.
“April is not just national poetry month but mathematics too,” he said. “Why not get them involved?”
Cruze-Josephides added that students attending are encouraged to share their own poems.
Library staff will be handing out pocket-sized poems and a number of poetry books that are on display, according to Cruze-Josephides.
The event is open to the public. Refreshments and snacks will be served to those attending.