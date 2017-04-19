The student news site of El Camino College

Poetry reading coming to library

By Don PerezApril 19, 2017

Poems and poets will take to the Schauerman Library Thursday, as the English Department and the library collaborate on a celebration of National Poetry Month.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the library’s north reading room patio.

Analu Cruze-Josephides, reference librarian at the library, said several students will read poems and a math instructor, Greg Scott, will also read some poems.

“April is not just national poetry month but mathematics too,” he said. “Why not get them involved?”

Cruze-Josephides added that students attending are encouraged to share their own poems.

Library staff will be handing out pocket-sized poems and a number of poetry books that are on display, according to Cruze-Josephides.

The event is open to the public. Refreshments and snacks will be served to those attending.

Poetry reading coming to library