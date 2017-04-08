The student news site of El Camino College

Art gallery showcases wild biology exhibit

By Emma DimaggioApril 8, 2017

The El Camino Art Gallery is showcasing a new art exhibit until Thursday, April 27.

The exhibit is Wild Biology by Margaret Lazzari and will have artworks made from acrylic, conte, and charcoal.

The “Wild Biology Series” is made up of vivid and layered acrylic paintings on canvas.

The “Floating Series,” focuses on men and women submerged in water and the “Cancer Series” is made up of charcoal and conte renderings of human figures that are meant to depict her struggle with cancer, according to the gallery’s website.

The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 1 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

