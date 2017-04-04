Marsee Auditorium to host a trio performance by six-time Grammy winner

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

El Camino is hosting a trio performance with Hawaiian roots by a six-time Grammy winner on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. at the Marsee Auditorium.

The performance will feature Daniel Ho Trio and his jazz band Kilauea Trio, a three man band consisting of two other members known as Randy Drake and Steve Billman. They have been performing and recording music together for over 24 years, according to the Center for the Arts website.

“He is a musician who will be performing music from his Hawaiian roots,” Kimberly Nguyen, a worker for the Center of the Arts said.

The performance will showcase Trio on the piano, Drake on the drums and Billman on bass, as they will be performing Hawaiian style music with the rhythms and blues, according to the Center for the Arts website.

Tickets for the performance will cost $10 for students with a student ID with $1 processing fee a day before the performance but during the performance tickets are $24 for everyone, Nguyen said.

For more information visit the Center for the Arts website or call (310) 329-5345.