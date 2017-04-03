New Myriad staff looking for new submissions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

From stories to poems, students have gathered from around the El Camino campus in order to collect the literary entries from students.

A group of students in 1961 founded a magazine to collect creative literary from the many cultural populations on campus.

Prior to being called the Myriad Magazine, the publications first name was “Impressions” and it was given by the students who went by “The Literary Roundtable.” The name was changed at a later date by the editorial board.

The Myriad Magazine is the official creative arts journal of El Camino College. It was entered in a national contest and won second place for two-year college literary magazine of the year at the College Media Association in 2016.

Since 2009, the lowest number of student submissions has been 129. Last year, a total of 217 pieces of work that include artwork, poems, short stories and screenplays were submitted to the editors.

This year’s number of editors on the Myriad consists of eight students. The advisor Pete Marcoux is in charge of the publication but can’t contribute to it since it is a student-run magazine.

Jessica Zachory, 25, English major, says that being part of the editorial staff gives her the preparation she needs to one day work for a professional newspaper or magazine.

“We (the editors) go through all of the stories that are submitted,” Zachory said. “We make sure there are no typos or errors before they get published.”

In order for a students work to be published, it must be approved by all the editors, she said.

Miguel Castellanos, 23, English major, said that normally students who take this class have a general interest in writing or editing.

He was inspired by former English professors and that is why he hopes to teach one day and leave a positive mark in students lives.

“Meeting those kind of people in your youth years is really inspiring,” Castellanos said.

Marcoux says the students definitely improve their English skills by being part of the staff.

“Reading and writing other students works helps them (editors) so they won’t make the same mistakes as what they are proofreading,” Marcoux said. ” I tell the students that having their name published represents El Camino during that time. It’s like being part of history.”