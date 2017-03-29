Center for the Arts presents classical piano concert

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

There will be a classical piano concert on Wednesday, April 5 at 8:00 pm in the Marsee Auditorium.

Beatrice Rana is a 24-year-old Italian pianist, according to Center for the Arts employee Oscar Castillo, a 25-year-old business major at El Camino.

“She shot to stardom when she was awarded the silver medal and the audience award at the 14th Van Cliburn Competition in 2013,” Castillo explained.

Rana’s official website expanded on her achievements, recounting how she won “First Prize and all special jury prizes at the Montreal International Competition,” and was named a BBC New Generation Artist in Sept. 2015.

Tickets will be for sale at the EC box office and online for $26 (with a $3 processing fee) for the general public, and $11 for EC students with the ASB sticker.