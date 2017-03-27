The student news site of El Camino College

Marsee Auditorium to host American college dance contest

By Victor LiptzinMarch 27, 2017

The Marsee Auditorium is hosting the American College Dance Association (ACDA) contest on April 6 to 7 at 7 p.m. and April 8 at 1:30 and 8 p.m.

This is a contest full of participants from students to faculty members from dance programs in the Southern California area, according to the Center for the Arts.

“It’s basically a dance in Southern California where different participants come with their choreography and present their dance skills and get feed back from panel adjudicators,” Kimberly Nguyen a worker from the Center for the Arts said.

Following the dance contest there will be a gala on April 9 at 6 p.m. featuring the top 12 rated performers according to the Center for the Arts.

Tickets are now available and will cost $10 and the gala will cost $15, according to Nguyen.

For more information visit the Center fro the Arts website or call (310) 329-5345.

