Marsee Auditorium to host American college dance contest

The Marsee Auditorium is hosting the American College Dance Association (ACDA) contest on April 6 to 7 at 7 p.m. and April 8 at 1:30 and 8 p.m.

This is a contest full of participants from students to faculty members from dance programs in the Southern California area, according to the Center for the Arts.

“It’s basically a dance in Southern California where different participants come with their choreography and present their dance skills and get feed back from panel adjudicators,” Kimberly Nguyen a worker from the Center for the Arts said.

Following the dance contest there will be a gala on April 9 at 6 p.m. featuring the top 12 rated performers according to the Center for the Arts.

Tickets are now available and will cost $10 and the gala will cost $15, according to Nguyen.

For more information visit the Center fro the Arts website or call (310) 329-5345.