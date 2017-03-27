The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Arts, Previews

Center for the arts presents film on the arctic

By Sydney FajardoMarch 27, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino Center for the Arts will be presenting the film Arctic Simon, Unicorns & Teeth Walkers on Monday, April 3 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium according to a Center for the Arts employee.

The movie is a set of customized clips and bits from some films by Adam Ravetch, as he journeyed north and became one of a handful of filmmakers to shoot beneath the arctic ice cap.

“I swam side-by-side with polar bars and two-ton walrus’ with three-foot dagger like tusks that are known to grab ya, knock your head off with their tusks, and suck your brains out” he said.

Throughout the film Ravetch will be narrating his journey through the Arctic and it’s various animals. The experience has rewarded him with some of his most fantastic cinematic images & spectacular films.

“My career has been towards documenting things that have never seen before, sometimes I’m ahead of the science,” he said. “I like to push into the unknown and wrap it up in entertaining stories.”

Tickets are $9 for the general public and $8 for Senior Citizens and students with a valid EC student ID, according to the Center for the Arts website.

For more information call the Center for the Arts at (310) 329-5345.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Arts

EC Planetarium held a photography exhibit on space exploration

With the cosmos and space exploration being the key focus, the El Camino Planetarium held an art show exploring the stars and beyond on Saturday, Marc...

Re-imaging bodies
Re-imaging bodies
Preview: Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?
Preview: Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?
Center for the Arts presents film series on travel

The El Camino Center for the Arts is currently presenting a series of 13 films to be shown at the Marsee Auditorium that takes enjoying world travel b...

Rosanna Gamson comes to EC with dance performance

There will be a dance performance at the Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m., according to a Center for the Arts employee. Rosanna Gams...

Other stories filed under Previews

Preview: Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?
Preview: Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?
Center for the Arts presents film series on travel

The El Camino Center for the Arts is currently presenting a series of 13 films to be shown at the Marsee Auditorium that takes enjoying world travel b...

Rosanna Gamson comes to EC with dance performance

There will be a dance performance at the Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m., according to a Center for the Arts employee. Rosanna Gams...

EC celebrates Women’s History Month with on campus events

In celebration of Women's History Month, El Camino will be offering a line up of several events on campus through out the month of March, according to...

Violet and tender dance performance comes to EC

El Camino will host a dance performance called, "Still/Restless" in the Marsee Auditorium on March 18 at 8 p.m., according to a flier.The choreographe...

The student news site of El Camino College
Center for the arts presents film on the arctic