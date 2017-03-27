Center for the arts presents film on the arctic

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The El Camino Center for the Arts will be presenting the film Arctic Simon, Unicorns & Teeth Walkers on Monday, April 3 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium according to a Center for the Arts employee.

The movie is a set of customized clips and bits from some films by Adam Ravetch, as he journeyed north and became one of a handful of filmmakers to shoot beneath the arctic ice cap.

“I swam side-by-side with polar bars and two-ton walrus’ with three-foot dagger like tusks that are known to grab ya, knock your head off with their tusks, and suck your brains out” he said.

Throughout the film Ravetch will be narrating his journey through the Arctic and it’s various animals. The experience has rewarded him with some of his most fantastic cinematic images & spectacular films.

“My career has been towards documenting things that have never seen before, sometimes I’m ahead of the science,” he said. “I like to push into the unknown and wrap it up in entertaining stories.”

Tickets are $9 for the general public and $8 for Senior Citizens and students with a valid EC student ID, according to the Center for the Arts website.

For more information call the Center for the Arts at (310) 329-5345.