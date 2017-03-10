Time to Travel Abroad!

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino Center for the Arts is currently presenting a series of 13 films to be shown at the Marsee Auditorium that takes enjoying world travel by Discovery World Travel Adventure Film Series.

“The Discovery Film series will play at Marsee Auditorium and each film will be shown at two different times, one at 3 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.,” said a Center of the Arts employee who only wanted be identified as Maribel.

The next Discovery Film titled “National Parks: Sunrise to Sunset” will premiere on March 20, 2017, at 3 p.m.

Each film, or documentary is personally narrated by the filmmaker and is “two hours long and includes a 15-minute intermission.” The last show date is scheduled for May 15, 2017, according to the Center for the Art website

Tickets are $9 for the general public and $8 for Senior Citizens and students with a valid El Camino student id.

For more information call the Center for the Arts at (310) 329-5345.