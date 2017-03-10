The student news site of El Camino College

Rosanna Gamson comes to EC with dance performance

By Sierra RoblesMarch 10, 2017

There will be a dance performance at the Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m., according to a Center for the Arts employee.

Rosanna Gamson, who is the dancer at this event will be performing “Still/Restless”, according to Brenda Rodriguez, an employee at the Center for the Arts.

Students will be able to purchase tickets for $10 online and at the ticket stand before the event with an EC ID in hand, but tickets will cost $21 to the general public, according to Rodriguez.

For additional information on this event click here, or call the Center for the Arts at (310) 329-5345.

