Violet and tender dance performance comes to EC

El Camino will host a dance performance called, “Still/Restless” in the Marsee Auditorium on March 18 at 8 p.m., according to a flier.

The choreographer Rosanna Gamson will perform dances from the 17th century to post-rock band instrumentals. The performance is “rich with tender and violent movement” and there are eight dancers that will perform, according to the Center for the Arts.

There are three ways that students and the community members can get tickets.

In person at the EC ticket office, which is open Mondays through from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

By phone 310-329-5345

Online at www.centerforthearts.org

Tickets are $21, Kimberly Nguyen, a worker at the Center for The Arts said.

Also, attendees will be require to have a parking permit if they want to park inside the campus. A daily ticket is $3, according to a flier.