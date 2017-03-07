The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Arts, Previews

Violet and tender dance performance comes to EC

By Selvin RodasMarch 7, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






El Camino will host a dance performance called, “Still/Restless” in the Marsee Auditorium on March 18 at 8 p.m., according to a flier.

The choreographer Rosanna Gamson will perform dances from the 17th century to post-rock band instrumentals. The performance is “rich with tender and violent movement” and there are eight dancers that will perform, according to the Center for the Arts.

There are three ways that students and the community members can get tickets.

  • In person at the EC ticket office, which is open Mondays through from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • By phone 310-329-5345
  • Online at www.centerforthearts.org

Tickets are $21, Kimberly Nguyen, a worker at the Center for The Arts said.

Also, attendees will be require to have a parking permit if they want to park inside the campus. A daily ticket is $3, according to a flier.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Arts

EC Art Gallery shows of an exhibition of personal narrative work
EC Art Gallery shows of an exhibition of personal narrative work
Library displays new art exhibit

The El Camino Library is now exhibiting a new art gallery in its lobby from March 6 to 31, Public Access Librarian Gary Medina said. Images in the exh...

New Dean of Fine Arts feels confident and welcomed at El Camino

As the new semester begins, a new dean comes in and fills the missing void of the fine arts department after El Camino's old dean retired. The ...

Black History Month portrayed through food and music

The annual soul food brunch, read-in and gospel worship was celebrated on Tuesday, Feb 28 in remembrance of Black History Month. The brunch included m...

ECC Symphony takes stage

El Camino Symphony Orchestra will perform music from movies and video games in the Marsee Auditorium on March 11 at 8 p.m.The orchestra, chiefly made ...

Other stories filed under Previews

Library displays new art exhibit

The El Camino Library is now exhibiting a new art gallery in its lobby from March 6 to 31, Public Access Librarian Gary Medina said. Images in the exh...

ECC Symphony takes stage

El Camino Symphony Orchestra will perform music from movies and video games in the Marsee Auditorium on March 11 at 8 p.m.The orchestra, chiefly made ...

Journey across America film coming soon

The Marsee Auditorium will be screening a film about a man's journey across America on Monday, March 6 at 3 p.m.The film is called, "Back Roads and ...

Grammy-nominated artist coming to EC

Grammy-nominated Filipino tenor Rodell Aure Rosel will be performing on the Marsee Auditorium on Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m., according to the El Camin...

EC set to celebrate Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, various events will occur on campus throughout the month of February, according to a flier. The events are hosted by ...

The student news site of El Camino College
Violet and tender dance performance comes to EC