EC Art Gallery shows of an exhibition of personal narrative work

Gretchen Potts artwork "Wall Paper for the Mind," explains long term memories of the past in a suitcase. Photo credit: Victor Liptzin

El Camino is holding an Art Gallery exhibition to show peoples private experiences based on their personal narrative work according to the school website.

The exhibition called “Personal Matters,” is showing the work of 13 Southern California artists at the EC Art Gallery, according to the exhibits handout.

At this time you can enjoy the various stories being told in each work of art by the personal experiences of the artists from impacting life events that they have endured, also according to the shows hand out.

“I’m very interested in art work that tells personal tales I think that it’s accessible to all kinds of people rather than artwork that is necessarily just formal,” Susanna Meiers, EC Art Gallery Director said. “These particular people come from all different kinds of backgrounds and I find that really interesting.”

Stories are told by the works of art such as the experience of a woman giving birth to a baby emphasizing the fear and intensity of emotion captured in photographs with descriptions of the Artist Satoe Fukushima, according to the exhibits handout.

Other works of art in the exhibit express the struggles of living on the street and the early days of romance of a couple in Egypt before and after migrating to the United States and many other touching stories from artists such as Gloria Pascencia and Said Abdelsayed and other talented artist, according to the exhibition handout.

Meiers who is also an artist who likes painting and sculpting likes to make art from objects and materials that she finds from places like the streets or in the desert and creates little tiny tableaus which in French means a living picture with tiny people in them.

Then from the Manager of the Exhibition at the EC Art Gallery, Michael Lewis Miller.

“There’s is good artwork, from drawings, paintings, sculptures, ceramics, print making, 3-D Design, 2-D Design and graphic design,” Lewis Miller said.

A student named Seo Chang, 22, general arts major and one of Lewis Millers students has done many crafts from carving chess pieces out of soap to digital arts as well as drawings and illustrations.

“I like to make crafts or something wearable,” Chang said.

“The art gallery is a worthwhile visit as for many of the students it’s their first time that they’ve been in an art gallery, so I think it’s a really good opportunity to expose them to what kind of thing’s they might see in traditional art galleries and museums,” Lewis Miller said.