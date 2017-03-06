The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Arts, Previews

Library displays new art exhibit

By Jimmy NguyenMarch 6, 2017

The El Camino Library is now exhibiting a new art gallery in its lobby from March 6 to 31, Public Access Librarian Gary Medina said.

Images in the exhibit will be displayed at the Schauerman Library Lobby, according to the email.

Walter Gajewski is a photographer who lives in Long Beach, where it provides him with inspiration to take photos such as the Port of Long Beach to shore birds and street scenes, according to the email.

He has also traveled to other countries such as Turkey, Canada, and Thailand, for which he has also provided these images from his trip in the exhibit according to the email.

Library displays new art exhibit