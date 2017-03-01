Journey across America film coming soon

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Marsee Auditorium will be screening a film about a man’s journey across America on Monday, March 6 at 3 p.m.

The film is called, “Back Roads and Byway of America” and will be narrated by Don Van Dolen, according to the Center for the Arts website.

“Van Dolen will be speaking about his experiences across America,” a worker from the Center for the Arts who only wanted to be identified as Terrie said.

Tickets will be sold for $9 and the showing is open to the public, according to Terrie.

For additional information, contact the Center for the Arts at (310) 329-5345.