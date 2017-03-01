ECC Symphony takes stage

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

El Camino Symphony Orchestra will perform music from movies and video games in the Marsee Auditorium on March 11 at 8 p.m.

The orchestra, chiefly made up of EC students and community members whose skill level is intermediate or higher, will perform Ralph Ford’s Video Games Live suite, Arthur Wilkinson’s Beatlecracker Suite, and John Williams’ The Lost World: Jurassic Park score.

“Music pieces were selected … to create a concert of light classical music and pops,” said conductor Dane Teter. “”Body and Soul” and “Jobim” will be world premiere performances of pieces arranged by Lorenzo Ferrero and former EC student Anibal Seminario.”

Teter added that some of the other pieces in the performance are new to the orchestra while some were performed about 15 years ago.

Tickets are $10 and parking permit is required in order to park inside the campus.

For more information, go to the Center for the Arts website here or call (310) 329 5345