The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Arts, Previews

ECC Symphony takes stage

By Don PerezMarch 1, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






El Camino Symphony Orchestra will perform music from movies and video games in the Marsee Auditorium on March 11 at 8 p.m.

The orchestra, chiefly made up of EC students and community members whose skill level is intermediate or higher, will perform Ralph Ford’s Video Games Live suite, Arthur Wilkinson’s Beatlecracker Suite, and John Williams’ The Lost World: Jurassic Park score.

“Music pieces were selected … to create a concert of light classical music and pops,” said conductor Dane Teter. “”Body and Soul” and “Jobim” will be world premiere performances of pieces arranged by Lorenzo Ferrero and former EC student Anibal Seminario.”

Teter added that some of the other pieces in the performance are new to the orchestra while some were performed about 15 years ago.

Tickets are $10 and parking permit is required in order to park inside the campus.

For more information, go to the Center for the Arts website here or call (310) 329 5345

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Arts

Journey across America film coming soon

The Marsee Auditorium will be screening a film about a man's journey across America on Monday, March 6 at 3 p.m.The film is called, "Back Roads and ...

Black Student Union showcases Nigerian dance

Five women walking in long strides, barefoot with their head high onto the forefront. The Uba Sisters shift in unison as they hopped from the leading ...

Grammy-nominated artist coming to EC

Grammy-nominated Filipino tenor Rodell Aure Rosel will be performing on the Marsee Auditorium on Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m., according to the El Camin...

EC Society of Music Club encourages people with musical interests to join

During times where musical artists want to be well known and heard, the El Camino Society of Music gives them a chance to do so. Shira Basa, presiden...

Black male and female relationships interactive workshop on Valentine’s Day
Black male and female relationships interactive workshop on Valentine’s Day

Other stories filed under Previews

Journey across America film coming soon

The Marsee Auditorium will be screening a film about a man's journey across America on Monday, March 6 at 3 p.m.The film is called, "Back Roads and ...

Grammy-nominated artist coming to EC

Grammy-nominated Filipino tenor Rodell Aure Rosel will be performing on the Marsee Auditorium on Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m., according to the El Camin...

EC set to celebrate Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, various events will occur on campus throughout the month of February, according to a flier. The events are hosted by ...

EC welcomes new Dean of Fine Arts

El Camino announces the hiring of a new Dean of Fine Arts to head the division according to an email from the Vice President of Academic Affairs.Berke...

Faculty work on display in the Art Gallery

The El Camino Art Gallery is currently featuring an exhibit by faculty members of the art and photography departments.There are about 25 to 30 faculty...

The student news site of El Camino College
ECC Symphony takes stage