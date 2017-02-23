The student news site of El Camino College

Grammy-nominated artist coming to EC

By Sierra RoblesFebruary 23, 2017

Grammy-nominated Filipino tenor Rodell Aure Rosel will be performing on the Marsee Auditorium on Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m., according to the El Camino website.

Rosel will be accompanied with pianist Jeremy Frank, who has established himself as one of his generation’s most respected pianists and vocal coaches, according to the EC website.

Tickets for the performance are on sale now for $24.

For more information regarding this performance, call the Center for the Arts at (310) 329-5345 or email [email protected].

