Filed under Arts, Previews

EC welcomes new Dean of Fine Arts

By Jimmy Nguyen • January 27, 2017

El Camino announces the hiring of a new Dean of Fine Arts to head the division according to an email from the Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Berkeley Price will step into the role, according to the email from Jean Shankweiler, VP of academic affairs.

Following the retirement of former dean Connie Fitzsimons, who headed the division for seven years, Joanna Medawar Nachef was promoted to the position as an interim Dean of Fine Arts.

Nachef is a professor at EC and the director of choral activities and only served her term during the fall of 2016.

Price was originally at Antelope Valley College as the Chair of the Performing Arts until beginning his new position at EC on Jan. 3, according to the email.

